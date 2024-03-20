KOTA BARU, March 20 — The Kelantan State Health Department has issued a total of 80 compound notices to food traders at Ramadan bazaars in the state, amounting to RM8,700, as of yesterday.

Director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin highlighted that the offenses included improper attire and dirty clothing, both violations falling under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

He mentioned that to date, 1,027 stalls and 1,672 food operators at Ramadan bazaars throughout the state have been inspected, with 991 premises, or 96.5 per cent, found to be clean.

“The inspections also involved temporary vendors in all districts to ensure that the food sold is safe for consumption and do not cause food and water borne illnesses such as typhoid fever and food poisoning,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the launch of the Food Safety Walkabout Campaign at Lembah Sireh Ramadan Bazaar, here today. — Bernama

