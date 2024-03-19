KUCHING, March 19 — Sarawak police have successfully crippled a drug syndicate in Miri, seizing 21.7 kilogrammes (kg) of methamphetamine or syabu worth over RM700,000 concealed within gas cylinders.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) director, Datuk Khaw Kok Chong, said in a raid conducted last Sunday, six locals comprising four men and two women aged between 28 and 50 were arrested.

“This syndicate has been active since early this year, employing a modus operandi of acquiring drugs from the peninsula, then concealing a certain amount of drugs within gas cylinders before transporting them to a designated location for distribution to neighbouring countries.

“Also seized in this operation were RM52,000 in cash, jewellery estimated at RM54,941.40 and four vehicles worth RM194,000, making the total seizure amount to RM1.02 million,” he told a press conference at the Sarawak Contingent Headquarters here today.

Khaw said preliminary screenings also found one of the suspects positive for drugs and with a past criminal record.

He added that the case is currently being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and all suspects have been remanded for three days starting yesterday. — Bernama

