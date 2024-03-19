KLANG, March 19 — The police are looking for a suspect who shot a security guard supervisor in an incident in Kapar town on March 6.

Klang Utara district police chief ACP S Vijaya Rao said they were still looking for the suspect even there were no clear leads and that investigations revealed the vehicle the suspect used during the shooting had false registration plates.

“Police have studied the closed circuit television camera footage around the incident location but have yet to secure any clear leads to assist investigations,” he said after a breaking fast event here today.

Vijaya said the victim, 46, was shot in his right hand, right torso and shoulder, and was found to have prior drug and criminal records.

He also said that five suspects arrested to facilitate investigations were released after their statements were recorded.

All five detainees were friends of the victim who were present at the shooting and investigations ruled out any involvement. — Bernama

