KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — A heatwave hit Perlis and Pokok Sena, Kedah today, with temperature readings reaching Level 2, the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said in a statement.

MetMalaysia defines a Level 2 heatwave as occurring when the maximum daily temperature reaches 37 to 40 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days in a specific area.

In the same statement, MetMalaysia identified 26 areas in the Peninsula under Level 1 alert, including Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Padang Terap, Sik, Baling, Kuala Muda, Pendang and Kota Setar in Kedah; Northeast Penang; Kampar, Kuala Kangsar and Kinta in Perak.

Advertisement

In addition, Bentong, Raub and Temerloh in Pahang; Kuala Selangor and Sepang in Selangor; Putrajaya Federal Territory; Jelebu, Rembau, Tampin and Seremban in Negeri Sembilan; Alor Gajah in Melaka; Segamat, Muar and Batu Pahat in Johor; and Kota Belud in Sabah.

According to MetMalaysia, Level 1 alert occurs when the maximum daily temperature hits 35 to 37 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days in a particular area. — Bernama

Advertisement