KOTA KINABALU, March 17 — Parti Warisan’s continuous politicking reflects their inability to accept defeat and move forward constructively, said Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) information chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

He viewed that the relentless attacks on GRS-PH Plus government are indicative of their frustration over their failed attempt to seize power in 2022.

“Warisan’s strategy seems to include fabricating narratives regarding the achievements of the current state government and mocking its flagship Sabah Maju Jaya development plan,” he said today.

Such tactics, according to Joniston, are aimed at undermining the credibility of the government and sowing discord among the people.

“Warisan’s actions are not only detrimental to the stability of the state but also demonstrate their disregard for constructive governance,” he said in a meeting with Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) branch leaders in the Malangang Polling District (PDM) in Kiulu.

Warisan’s stance has also raised eyebrows due to what some perceive as hypocrisy in their political manoeuvring.

Despite previously advocating for the dissolution of Umno Sabah and its retreat to the Peninsular, Warisan President Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal is now collaborating with Umno.

“This shift in stance reflects Warisan’s opportunistic approach to politics, where alliances are forged based on convenience rather than principles.

“Moreover, Warisan’s leadership does not enjoy unanimous support from other key opposition parties,” Joniston stated.

Both PKR and DAP have thrown their support behind Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, the current Chief Minister of Sabah and leader of the GRS coalition.

“There must be a reason why they (DAP and PKR) chose to discard their alliance with Warisan and supported Hajiji to remain as Chief Minister,” Joniston said.

“The lack of consensus within the opposition further undermines Warisan’s credibility and their ability to pose a viable alternative to the current government,” he added.

On the move by PBS and STAR to cooperate to face the next State elections, Joniston said it is crucial to ensure a convincing victory for GRS.

“The move is based on feedback and sentiments from the ground who want to see the two parties to work together to unite the people, especially the KDMs,” he said. — The Borneo Post