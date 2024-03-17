Advertisement

JOHOR BARU, March 17 — Police confirmed that an 18-month-old baby boy, Muhammad Uwais Mohd Khairul, was believed to have died after his mother slit his throat in a tragic incident in Pasir Gudang yesterday.

Seri Alam police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the baby boy was in the hall of the house when the incident happened.

“.... it was due to the ‘slash wound to the neck’ and until now a neighbour has been called up and a statement recorded to assist investigations,” he said when contacted today.

Advertisement

Sohaimi when asked if the suspect had a mental disorder, he did not elaborate further.

The mother, 32, has been remanded for seven days to assist investigations while the remand order was issued by Magistrate Suhaili Sapun at the Hospital Permai in Tampoi, here.

During the 1.30pm incident, the mother is believed to have slashed her son’s throat, snapped a picture of the son in a pool of blood, and sent the picture to her husband through the Whatsapp application on her phone.

Advertisement

Police also found a knife at the scene, believed to have been used by the suspect during the incident.

He added that the body of the baby boy was sent to the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) for post mortem and later claimed by the father after investigations had been completed and is expected to be buried in Felda Redong, Segamat.

The case will be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama