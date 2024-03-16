KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — A 14-year-old girl lost her parents instantly after being the sole survivor rescued by the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in a two-storey house fire on Jalan SS21/18, Damansara Utama, Selangor early this morning.

Selangor JBPM Assistant Director of Operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the victims who died in the fire were identified as Kang Tsi Yam, 61, and his wife, Leong Chen Mun, 55..

He said they received an emergency call regarding the fire at the residence at 5.13 am.

“A total of four fire engines with 10 firefighters from the Damansara and Petaling Jaya Fire and Rescue Stations were dispatched to the scene.

“An estimated 70 per cent of the house was destroyed, and the fire was found to have occurred in the main bedroom on the upper floor of the residence and the kitchen area on the ground floor,” he said in a statement.

He said fire investigation officers arrived at the scene at 6.30 am, and assistance from K9 tracking dogs was requested to assist in the investigation.

“The bodies of both victims were sent to a nearby hospital for post-mortem, and the fire department is currently conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire,” he said. — Bernama

