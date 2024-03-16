BALIK PULAU, March 16 — Police apprehended two men suspected of serving as mule accounts for a fraudulent syndicate, leading to two victims losing more than RM24,480 in separate raids conducted in Penang yesterday.

Barat Daya District police chief, Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal, stated that the first man, aged 21, was arrested for his involvement in deceiving the victims into fraudulent online investment transactions.

“The victim made six online transactions to the bank account of the first man, totalling RM20,503.

“The second arrest involved a 55-year-old man, who deceived the victims by offering non-existent online lucky draws resulting in transactions totalling RM3,977,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Both men have been remanded to facilitate the investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud. — Bernama

