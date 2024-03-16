PAPAR, March 16 — The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) inspected 7,527 premises under Ops Kesan to monitor the impact of the service tax hike from six per cent to eight per cent effective March 1.

Its minister, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said that 409 notices were issued to traders for further action, and they received 25 complaints so far.

“We issue notices when we find traders engaged in price adjustments (following the service tax hike), we want them to explain why they did so, along with the justification to ensure there are no unreasonable price hikes that breach existing laws,” he told reporters after a walkabout at the Papar weekly market site here today.

He added that 6,566 premises were inspected under Ops Pantau, with began on the first day of Ramadan on Tuesday, while 226 complaints were received and 26 investigation papers opened for further action.

The operation is to monitor supply of products, prices, sales and use of scales, counterfeit and halal issues during the months of Ramadan and Syawal, he said, adding that the ministry has mobilised 2,200 enforcement officers to locations frequented by consumers to ensure a safe and ethical business environment. — Bernama

