KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry (NRES) along with the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) will study several weather-related factors before conducting cloud seeding operations to ensure its effectiveness.

Its minister, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said MetMalaysia would also issue a guide on suitable times to conduct cloud seeding after taking in related factors.

“The NRES and the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) is working together and we will conduct (cloud seeding) at a suitable time... as it involves several factors, including cloud and wind conditions.

Advertisement

“MetMalaysia will provide suitable times as it involves costs. We want such operations to really bring results and are effective,” he said during a media conference before officiating the Malaysian Association of Youth Club’s Diamond Jubilee here today.

He added that his ministry is monitoring several hot weather phenomena in several states closely.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan announced yesterday that 23 heat stroke cases were reported at Health Ministry facilities from early this year till Monday.

Advertisement

On March 13, Papar district in Sabah was declared a drought area after a water crisis hit the area due to hot weather lasting a few weeks.

Meanwhile, Nik Nazmi said in his officiating speech that MAYC had good ties with the government, which could be seen through the various programmes it conducts with government agencies at grassroots and international levels.

“I can see MAYC’s maturity in organising, creating opportunities to boost the image of youth associations and the country’s image globally. I congratulate you all,” he said. — Bernama