KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Pokok Sena in Kedah recorded a level two heatwave as of 4.30pm today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement on Facebook, said a heatwave refers to daily maximum temperatures of 37 to 40 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

A level one hot weather alert was recorded in 17 areas on the Peninsula, including throughout Perlis, Padang Terap, Sik, Baling, Kuala Muda, Pendang and Kota Setar in Kedah; Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar and Batang Padang in Perak.

The same level was recorded in Raub, Temerloh, and Bera in Pahang, Hulu Selangor, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

A level one hot weather status is issued when temperatures at a location are between 35°C and 37°C for three consecutive days.

MetMalaysia previously announced that Malaysia is in the final phase of the Northeast Monsoon, which typically sees the northern areas of the Peninsula experiencing less cloud cover and rainfall, resulting in hotter and drier weather than usual.

Besides this, due to the strong El Nino phenomenon currently affecting the world, MetMalaysia also expects daily maximum temperatures in the country to be higher in most places. — Bernama