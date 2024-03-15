PUTRAJAYA, March 15 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad today said his ministry will retain the QR code scheme for the public to submit health and hygiene complaints at Ramadan bazaars.

He said the system allowed ministry officials to respond quickly to such complaints and take immediate action if needed.

“This initiative was launched last year and continued this year to facilitate users regarding food safety,” he said after inaugurating the National-Level Ramadan Bazaar Food Safety Kick-Off 2024 here today.

Dzulkefly said more ministry personnel will also be deployed to such bazaars to monitor for health violations.

However, the minister said consumers should still take care to visually inspect food items and observe hygiene standards of the vendors before purchasing.

At the same event, Dzulkefly said the MoH also monitored Ramadan bazaars nationwide via its Food Safety and Quality Programme (PKKM).

“This systematic monitoring along the food chain includes inspections of raw material suppliers’ premises, including ice factories, and food preparation premises for traders licensed by the local authorities.

“Inspections of food handlers are also conducted to ensure all handlers have undergone food handler training and received typhoid vaccinations,” he said.

This is to ensure that the food prepared and sold is safe and compliant with the Food Act 1983, he said.

The monitoring was initiated since February, with state health departments directed to work with local authorities to register the details of stall operators.

Currently, a total of 183 briefing sessions on food premises hygiene and safe food handling have been conducted for stall owners, covering 70,334 stalls at 1,299 Ramadan Bazaar sites nationwide.

“Additionally, 324 food preparation premises, including ice factories, have been inspected across all states,” he said.

He added inspections were also carried out before Ramadan at food premises that offer iftar buffets, such as restaurants and hotels.