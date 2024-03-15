PUTRAJAYA, March 15 — A total of 23 cases of heat stroke were reported in Health Ministry (MOH) facilities from January until last Monday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said.

Speaking at a press conference after the launch of the Food Cleanliness and Safety Operation for Ramadan Bazaars 2024 here today, he said these cases were reported in Kedah, Perak, Selangor, Sabah, Perlis and Pahang.

“If we look at the overall heat stroke cases, for now we have a total of 23, and this is based on the cases that have come for treatment at our facilities,” he said.

Of the reported cases, Dr Muhammad Radzi said only one, in Langkawi, involved a patient being referred to the intensive care unit (ICU).

Advertisement

“There was one case admitted to the ICU requiring respiratory assistance, but the patient came in early and was saved,” he said.

He advised the public to avoid direct sun exposure due to current hot weather conditions.

“What’s important now regarding heat stroke is that it is something that we can prevent. The formula is simple, which is to avoid exposure to heat.

Advertisement

“If you have to go out, you should take appropriate steps such as using an umbrella and wearing clothes that cover your body entirely,” he said. — Bernama