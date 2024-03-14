KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — The Supplementary Supply Bill (2023) 2024 which provides an allocation for withdrawal not exceeding RM23,479,669,350 from the Consolidated Fund for additional expenditure for services was tabled for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

The additional expenditure was requested for allocation to the Treasury General Service amounting to RM14,486,540,550, allocation to the Statutory Fund (RM4,204,668,800), Education Ministry (RM1,973,724,300), and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (RM1,174,138,000).

The allocation was also for the Ministry of Health (RM687,892,500), Defence Ministry (RM410,530,750), Election Commission (RM300,000,000), Public Service Department (RM153,263,900), Local Government Development Ministry (now Ministry of Housing and Local Government; RM56,910,550), and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (RM32,000,000).

Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying, who tabled the bill, said the second reading was also scheduled to take place during this session. — Bernama

