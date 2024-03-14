SIBU, March 14 ― The Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) will conduct routine pest control inspections together with Malaysia Airports Holding Berhad (MAHB) at premises in Sibu Airport, said its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai.

The precautionary measure, he said, is to maintain a good level of cleanliness at the airport following a public complaint on the presence of a rat at a food premises there recently.

“The council, in collaboration with officials from MAHB, carried out an inspection on all premises inside Sibu Airport on Feb 24, whereby all food handlers were required to undergo health checks and attend food handling courses.

“The inspection was also conducted on areas with structural cracks or crevices which may support rat and cockroach activities,” he said in a press conference at SRDC’s office in Wisma Sanyan here, yesterday.

Sempurai said they initially had rat traps installed in premises at the airport, which led to the capture of the rodents.

He said MAHB had been notified and was issued a letter to take immediate measures for rat control in its establishment.

Separately, Sempurai also highlighted illegal dumping at Rantau Panjang here, with three locations identified.

“The council has detected three locations namely Jalan Tanjung Kibong-Rantau Panjang, Jalan Tanjung Kibong 1 and Jalan Tanjung Kibong 2.

“Such act is not only illegal, but also burdens the council and on top of that, it contributes to the environmental pollution and health hazards,” he said.

In this regard, he called on the people to be the eyes and ears of the council.

“Information on any illegal dumping activities can be forwarded to SRDC officers Rity Jawa or Ling Tung Ang on 084-336077,” he said.

Also present at the press conference were SRDC deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong and secretary Ng Siang Wei. ― The Borneo Post