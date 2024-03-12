BERLIN, March 12 ― Malaysia has assured Germany that it’s engaging well with China and has not encountered any serious issues.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said although Malaysia was a small country, it reserved the right to engage with most countries, particularly to ensure that its people would benefit from such collaboration.

“I am very impressed with your candour, your understanding, including of what is happening in Malaysia and the region,” he said at a joint press conference with his German counterpart Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Anwar said while Malaysia acknowledged China's growing influence and impact on regional dynamics, the country was committed to maintaining good relations with the latter while safeguarding its own sovereignty and interests.

He also emphasised the importance of constructive engagement and dialogue to address any challenges arising from China's influence in the region, including concern over the South China Sea.

During his bilateral meeting with Scholz, Anwar said he also highlighted the fact that China was Malaysia’s top trading partner globally, and both countries were celebrating an important milestone this year, namely their 50th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations.

Meanwhile, on the Ukraine war, Anwar said both leaders agreed that Russia must stop its aggression there and seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

“It’s having ramifications in terms of trade and economic development, even as far as Asia,” he said. ― Bernama