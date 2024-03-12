JOHOR BARU, March 12 — Foreigners are prohibited from conducting business activities at Ramadan and Aidilfitri Bazaar sites throughout Johor.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said the local authority (PBT) has never and will not issue small business licences to foreigners.

“So, if there are foreigners doing business, including in spaces within the bazaars the public is asked to report it to the authorities and we will take action by issuing a fine to them and seizing their goods,” he told reporters after visiting the Ramadan Bazaar site in Bandar Baru Uda here today.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, he said the state government had approved a total of 9,769 trading lots, involving 182 Ramadan Bazaar locations while 1,904 lots were approved for 25 Aidilfitri Bazaar locations this year.

“The traders need to comply with every rule set by their respective PBTs, including the prohibition of selling pirated goods and keeping their respective business sites clean,” he said.

Mohd Jafni also said all 16 PBTs in Johor will cooperate with the Ministry of Health in ensuring that the cleanliness aspect is observed by traders. — Bernama

Advertisement