MELAKA, March 9 — Melaka will organise 51 Ramadan bazaars and nine Aidilfitri bazaars through four local authorities throughout this Ramadan month.

State Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Rais Yasin said that 23 Ramadan bazaars will be organised within the administration areas of the Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB), with 10 each in the areas of the Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ) and the Alor Gajah Municipal Council (MPAG), while eight Ramadan bazaars will be in the area under the administration of the Jasin Municipal Council (MPJ).

“For Aidilfitri bazaars, five will be opened within the MBMB area and two each in the areas of MPHTJ and MPAG.

Advertisement

“This year, we are not facing many problems in organising Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars, with almost lots nearly rented but there are still some improvements that can be made next year,” he told reporters here today after officiating a ‘Back to School’ assistance programme here today.

Meanwhile, Rais said that the bazaar organisers are urged to promote the Visit Melaka Year 2024 campaign through activities that can attract visitors.

He added that local authorities would also conduct periodic checks at all bazaars to ensure that there were no unethical or illegal activities, including ticket touting, that could tarnish the state’s image and inconvenience visitors.

Advertisement

“I also advise food vendors to ensure that the food sold is safe for consumption and does not harm consumers, and to ensure reasonable prices,” he said. — Bernama