GEORGE TOWN, March 7 — The Penang government today announced a half-month salary, or a minimum of RM1,200 Aidilfitri special financial assistance (Bantuan Khas Kewangan Aidilfitri — BKKA), to all civil servants in the state.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said apart from that, RM300 would also be given to supervisors and teachers of the Quran and Fardu Ain Classes (KAFA); teachers of religious primary schools (SRAR); teachers of religious secondary schools (SMAR) and staff of SRAR, SMAR and government-aided religious schools (SABK).

“Also receiving this aid are the staff of SRAR, SMAR and SABK, tahfiz teachers, pondok teachers and Islamic kindergarten (TADIS) teachers, as well as teachers and staff of Chinese private schools in the state.

“The BKKA is also extended to local authorities (PBT), statutory bodies and state government subsidiaries, subject to their respective financial capabilities,” he said in a statement, today.

The aid will be credited on March 15, involving a total allocation of RM7.44 million.

He added that, apart from preparing for Syawal, BKKA is also a sign of appreciation to all members of the public service, who are the heart of the state government.

“This BKKA is hoped to ease the financial burden of state civil servants, especially in preparation for celebrating Aidilfitri this year,” he said. — Bernama