KUCHING, March 6 — The establishment of a special committee to assess the higher learning education system is expected to be launched next year, says Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir.

The federal minister of higher education stated this when inquired about the current progress of the proposal to review the higher learning education policy.

“As we are aware, the long-term planning, specifically the previous educational policy for 2020-2025 is coming to an end.

“Therefore, I have directed the establishment of a special committee to formulate the plan for 2025-2030.

“The formation process is starting now because we cannot wait for the next year, when the launch is anticipated to take place,” he told reporters when met during his visit to i-CATS University College near here yesterday.

In addition, he said the Higher Education Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang would be tasked with leading the committee.

After his tour i-CATS University College, Zambry later went to Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) campus in Kota Samarahan, where he officiated at the ‘Semarak Kampus Madani’ programme. — The Borneo Post

