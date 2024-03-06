IPOH, March 6 — A woman who sustained severe burns, along with another victim, in a fire involving two vehicles, at a residential area in Taman Utama Bercham here, on February 28, has succumbed to her injuries.

Ipoh district police chief, ACP Yahaya Hassan, said the 57-year-old woman, who was being treated at the Intensive Care Unit of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB), here, was confirmed dead at 9.48pm on Monday.

“We extend our condolences to the family members and next of kin of the deceased.

“The police also called on all parties against making any speculations, and to give space and time to ensure that the investigation is carried out thoroughly and fairly,” he said, in a statement.

On February 29, another victim involved in the incident, a 64-year-old man, died while being treated at the Intensive Care Unit, HRPB.

On February 28, Yahaya reportedly said that the police received a distress call at 10.18am from the public, informing that a Perodua Alza multi-purpose vehicle and a Honda-C70 motorcycle were on fire, together with the two victims, outside a house in Bercham.

Police classified the case under section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

Yahaya also urged members of the public who have information about the incident, to come forward and help the investigation.

He said that any information can be channelled to the investigating officer, Assistant Superintendent Fadli Ahmad, on 019-250 0019. — Bernama