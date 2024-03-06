CYBERJAYA, March 6 — The Health Ministry (MoH) issued 214 offence notices worth RM54,050 as part of the two-day Ops Tempat Makan that began yesterday.

Health deputy director-general (Public Health) Datuk Dr Norhayati Rusli said 110 notices were issued for smoking in eateries, 48 notices were for smoking in shopping complexes and 20 were for smoking in airports.

Another 29 notices were issued to premise owners for failing to display no-smoking signs and five notices for failing to enforce the no-smoking rule at their premises, one each for underaged smoking and not displaying signs banning the sale of tobacco products to underaged individuals.

“The ministry would like to stress that the no-smoking rule is not to punish smokers but to avoid complications due to smoking to passive smokers,” she told the media after the operation around Cyberjaya here today.

Dr Norhayati added that the operation was conducted as the ministry viewed complaints about smoking in banned areas seriously. — Bernama

