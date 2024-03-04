PUTRAJAYA, March 4 — The Ministry of Human Resources (Kesuma) will lead a committee of various ministries and stakeholders to realise the establishment of the Gig Workers Commission.

In a statement today, Kesuma informed that the committee will examine the terms of reference for the establishment of the Gig Workers Commission, which includes the functional, legal, financial and membership aspects of the commission.

“An interim report will be presented to the Cabinet within three months,” said the ministry.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when speaking at the closing of the Bumiputera Economic Congress 2024 (KEB 2024) announced the establishment of the Gig Workers Commission to protect the rights of 1.12 million gig workers with a focus on meeting social needs, resolving contract disputes and promoting the career advancement of the group.

The announcement received a variety of positive reactions from various quarters, among which were optimism that gig economy workers could improve their status as informal workers.

This is to enable them to contribute to the Social Security Organisation (Socso) as formal workers do and hope that the committee can deal with the issue of e-hailing and food delivery (p-hailing) gig workers who are unreasonably dismissed by their respective operating companies. — Bernama

