TAPAH, March 3 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) is not ruling out the possibility of expanding the Onion Cultivation Development Project to Sabah and Sarawak to meet domestic demand.

Its deputy minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said however a comprehensive study including evaluation of the soil is needed for implementation by the respective parties to ensure the project proceeds smoothly.

“For the time being, we are carrying out pilot projects and it has been conducted in several states including Perak, Perlis and the latest site in the Agriculture Department in Serdang, Selangor.

“In order to expand the crop area, we need to do a study first in an area. If it is suitable (onion crop) then there is no reason for us not to open more space to make this project a success,” he said.

He said this after visiting the Onion Cultivation Farm at G7, Kampung Baru Kuala Bikam, Bidor here, today which was also attended by Perak agriculture director Norsiyenti Othman.

On February 28, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said that through the programme the government aims to produce 14,470 tonnes of onions by 2026, the implementation of which will involve a cultivation area of 1,374 hectares across the country.

Mohamad Sabu in the same statement explained that the initiatives implemented through the programme also aimed to achieve the target of a 30 per cent reduction in onion imports by 2030.

Meanwhile, Arthur Joseph said he also hopes the state government will cooperate with the ministry, especially in terms of land preparation to ensure that the target can be achieved.

“When there is cooperation, it means that both parties, whether the state government or the federal government, can use each other’s advantages to achieve this target.

“For example, if the state government provides land, we will help by providing the seeds and other things that are deemed suitable for this project. So indirectly it makes the work that needs to be done easier,” he said. — Bernama