JOHOR BARU, March 1 — A total of 4,451 individuals, including 15 civil servants, were arrested and drugs worth RM6.98 million were seized in the ‘Op Pemutihan’ conducted in Johor in the first two months of this year.

Johor police chief M. Kumar said 66 drug pushers and 624 wanted persons were detained in the operation involving 13 officers and 91 rank-and-file personnel from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department in all districts.

He said the anti-drugs operations focused on Felda settlements, People’s Housing Projects (PPR), low-cost housing areas, fishing jetties and ‘mobile ports’.

“Of the 4,451 people, 485 were suspected drug traffickers, 954 were found with possession of drugs and 3,012 were drug addicts.

Advertisement

“The suspects are between 18 and 70 years old and 209 of them are foreigners,” he said in a statement today.

He said 5,680 Erimin 5 pills, 5.72 kilogrammes (kg) of heroin, 90.65 kg of methamphetamine, 43 kg of ecstasy powder, 1,206 Yaba pills and assets worth RM3.56 million were seized in the operations.

The cases are being investigated under Sections 39C, 12 (2) and 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985 respectively. — Bernama

Advertisement