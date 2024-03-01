KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 ― The Ministry of Health (MoH) will expand and improve existing health facilities in efforts to provide the best treatment to cancer patients, especially children, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

He said this action is necessary to improve the quality of life for these children who are receiving treatment for the disease as well as to ensure awareness of cancer education.

“Cancer is a disease on the rise in Malaysia especially among children, and over 700 children, under the age of 15, are diagnosed with the disease every year or an average of two children per day, he said.

“However, with the progress of treatment available, there has been a dramatic increase in the chances of recovery for these children, with more than 70 per cent of them having recovered. So the Health Ministry will find the best method to provide treatment to these childhood cancer patients.”

He said this at the National Childhood Cancer Carnival and National Childhood Cancer Alliance Colloquium 2024 here today which was attended by 200 childhood cancer patients and their parents.

The carnival and colloquium with the theme Resilience and Courage: Rebuilding Life After Childhood Cancer, highlighted the treatment journey of childhood cancer patients who have recovered, including the challenges faced by these children with cancer and their families.

At the event, Lukanisman also presented the National Childhood Cancer Alliance (NCCA) hero award to professionals and volunteers in appreciation of their services and sacrifices in easing the burden borne by childhood cancer patients and their families.

He also urged the corporate sector to cooperate with the MoH in raising awareness among the public about childhood cancer.

“Childhood cancer patients need to be given attention just as other children both in terms of love and learning. It is hoped that these cancer 'fighters' can show others that cancer is not the end,” he also said.

“To the guardians of these children, it is hoped they will always be enthusiastic in the giving their attention and time to caring for and teaching these children.” ― Bernama