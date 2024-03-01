SEGAMAT, March 1 — The Army will ensure the modernisation of security force assets aligns with the rapid pace of global technology, its chief General Tan Sri Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan said.

He said this is currently a major challenge for the Army, especially considering that some assets, particularly combat assets, have aged, as new ones are introduced.

Efforts to modernise TDM assets are crucial as older combat assets, such as armoured vehicles, require high maintenance costs and may lag in terms of technology and at the same time, there is a need to balance between maintaining existing assets and acquiring new ones, he added.

“In addition to acquiring new assets, we also need to maintain the operational readiness of existing assets, and good cooperation from the government must continue to ensure that the modernisation (process) and maintenance programmes run smoothly.

“This is in addition to the need for specific budget allocations,” he told a press conference after the 91st Army Day celebrations at Dataran Segamat here today.

On the event today, he said it was themed ‘Gagasan Tentera Darat dan Rakyat, Kekal Siaga’ (The Army and the People, Always Ready), involving 38 officers and 1,244 other members of various ranks comprising 6 parade detachments.

The regimental parade, led by Lieutenant Colonel Mohd Shahrul Hamidon from the 5th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (5th RAMD), was complemented by the display of 78 assets.

“Among the Army assets involved are the main battle tank PT-91 Pendekar, 155mm howitzers, ‘Lipan Bara’ High Mobility Armoured Vehicles (HMAV), armoured vehicle ‘Gempita’, and the ASTROS 11 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS).

“The high-altitude parachute display by six members of the 11th Regiment of the Special Forces Group (GGK) and a fly past by five helicopters from the Army Air Unit (PUTD) were also showcased,” he said.

During the celebration, Muhammad Hafizuddeain also presented the Army Dagger and the Certificate of Bravery to Corporal Ronald anak Manchik for his attempt to save a teenager at the Trendak Camp beach in Melaka on October 13 last year. — Bernama