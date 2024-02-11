JOHOR BARU, Feb 11 — Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi today confirmed that a portfolio reshuffle involving the state executive committee lineup will be announced next week.

“There will be a reshuffle, but it is only minor. This is meant to strengthen the state government’s affairs,” Onn Hafiz, who is also Johor Umno chairman, told reporters today.

Earlier, he chaired the Johor Umno meeting for the first time after being appointed to the post on December 7 last year to replace Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

Advertisement

Also present were Mohamed Khaled, who is also Umno vice-president, and Johor Umno deputy chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

On Thursday, Onn Hafiz, in his speech at a Chinese New Year gathering said he would be taking over the state tourism portfolio.

Onn Hafiz previously held the Tourism, Youth and Sports portfolio before he was sworn in as Menteri Besar on March 15, 2022.

Advertisement

Tenggaroh assemblyman K. Raven Kumar is currently the state Tourism, Environment, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman. — Bernama