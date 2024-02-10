MELAKA, Feb 10 — A shop selling kitchenware and plastic items was razed in a fire that also destroyed four vehicles in Taman Seri Duyong 2 here early this morning.

Senior Fire Superintendent Operations Commander II Muhammad Izwan Arief Mat Nor said a 35-member team of firefighters was deployed to the location after receiving an emergency call at about 12.20 this morning.

“Arriving at the location nine minutes later, the team found that the fire was at a semi-permanent premises comprising an area of 70x250 square feet, that was 80 per cent destroyed,” he said in a statement here today.

“It is believed that the shop was closed at the time of the incident. The fire also involved four vehicles, namely a Toyota Estima, Proton Satria, an Isuzu lorry and a van.

Elaborating further, Muhammad Izwan Arief said the fire was extinguished at about 3.40am. The operation was carried out by the Bukit Katil Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), with assistance from the Padang Temu BBP, Melaka Tengah BBP, Ayer Keroh BBP and Tangga Batu BBP.

He added that the operation was completed at 1.17pm after the fire was completely extinguished and there were no other risks of danger. — Bernama

