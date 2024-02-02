KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming reportedly said that he will soon discuss with the Selangor state government a study to nominate the Chinese new villages in Selangor as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) World Heritage Site.

English daily The Star quoted him saying that these efforts aim to recognise the cultural and historical significance of the new villages that have been around for 76 years.

“The Malaysian Chinese new village is unique with valuable heritage left from decades ago. I will engage with the state government to begin a study (on the nomination process).

“It has been 76 years since the new villages in Selangor were founded in 1948,” Nga reportedly said.

New villages were created by British colonials during the Malayan Emergency as internment camps to separate hundreds of thousands of ethnic Chinese villagers from communist guerrillas.

They have since grown into residential villages and towns with a majority Chinese community in the decades since.

Nga was also quoted saying that the return of youth, cultural centres and organisations to the new villages indicates a sign of development.

“This is a good thing for local tourism, where people from all over can learn about Malaysian Chinese history and culture, and also stimulate economic development,” he was quoted as saying.

Nga also underscored the importance of embracing diversity in Malaysia and that its citizens should appreciate the various cultures and heritage in the nation.

“We are all Malaysians, regardless of our background or culture. It is our duty to embrace each other’s heritage and diversity,” he said.

In June last year, he announced that seven villages in the nation were selected for listing to obtain a World Heritage site status from Unesco.

The seven villages were chosen from a pool of 613 new villages across the country including Penang, Perak, Johor, Melaka and Selangor.