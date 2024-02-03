SIBU, Feb 3 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have been urged to expedite the investigation into a case involving a policeman, said to have cheated a man of nearly RM500,000.

In making this call, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng said the victim, in his 60s, lodged a report at the Sibu police station today.

“The police are currently investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code, for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

“Since this case concerns public interest, I urge the police to investigate the case the soonest and give justice to the victim, as well as provide an answer to the society, as this case involves a police officer,” Chieng said during press conference at Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) headquarters here, where the complainant was present, requesting anonymity.

Chieng also said he would arrange a courtesy visit to Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata and report to him about the seriousness of the fraud case in Sibu.

“After the Chinese New Year, I will arrange a courtesy visit to the new Sarawak CP.

“At the same time, as the assemblyman for Bukit Assek, I will also raise the issue at the upcoming Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting in May, in view of it causing harm to the people of Sarawak.

“I will continue to follow the development of this case, and I also urge the people of Sibu to remain vigilant; you must not be easily duped into these scams,” he stressed.

In a recent statement, Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said a total of 32,462 cases of online fraud incurring losses amounting to RM1.3 billion had been recorded from January to November last year.

According to media reports, the PDRM had opened 1,918 files to investigate commercial crime cases in the first 15 days of this year, with losses incurred being as high as RM92,135,144 — an increase of 42.7 per cent over the figure recorded in the same period last year.

Adding on, Ramli said fraud cases accounted for the vast majority of these cases. — Borneo Post