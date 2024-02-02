KOTA KINABALU, Jan 2 — Sabah recorded 1,915 cases of cable theft last year, with Kota Belud being the district with the highest number of cases at 242.

Pintasan state assemblyman Datuk Fairuz Renddan said the 242 cases in Kota Belud was very worrying as two other nearby districts namely Kota Marudu and Tuaran recorded a low number of cases at 76 and 61 cases respectively.

Fairuz, who is also state Assistant Youth and Sports Minister, said cable theft and vandalism of communication equipment are very regrettable as these make it difficult for the people of this state to communicate well, especially in rural and remote areas.

Advertisement

“Each time a cable is stolen, our communication line will be interrupted, bringing a negative impact on all residents of Kota Belud in terms of communication. Apparently, the cables were cut, stolen and sold,” he said in a statement in conjunction with an awareness programme ‘Kesedaran Hentikan Vandalisme Komunikasi DUN Pintasan’ here today.

“If such acts of vandalism especially theft and cutting of cables continues, any development of communication infrastructure will never be completed.”

Meanwhile, Sabah Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission director Ratnawaty Talib hopes the community in the Pintasan area will take advantage and take good care of all the telecommunication facilities in their area.

Advertisement

“There are many benefits of developing and providing telecommunication access to the commumnity. Imagine if telecommunication infrastructure is damaged and causes the loss of internet access, many people will be affected regardless of their age or occupation,” he added. — Bernama