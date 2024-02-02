KOTA KINABALU, Feb 2 — The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) will further strengthen maritime security in Sabah, especially on the east coast of the state, after it took delivery of four Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC) G2000 Mk II combat boats today.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin witnessed the handing-over ceremony today between Gading Marine Industry (M) Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Jamalolail Mohd Yatim and Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Ayob.

Abdul Rahman, in his speech at the handing-over ceremony at the Kota Kinabalu Navy base in Sepanggar here, said the four FICs received today were part of the total 13 FICs that the RMN will receive in three phases.

He said that based on the Concept of Operation (CONOP), the role of the FIC is to support the RMN’s maritime defence efforts in improving monitoring capabilities and interceptions, especially in waters that are shallow and with many islands.

“The FIC can also be used to support operations to curb non-traditional threats more effectively, like cross-border crimes, smuggling, human trafficking, sea robberies and piracy.

“The FIC is specially designed with features that include efficiency, speed and accuracy to enable the RMN to respond swiftly to prevent such cases from happening in our waters,” he said.

Abdul Rahman said the success of local company Gading Marine Industry in building and delivering the combat boats to the RMN on time proved that the local defence industry, specifically in the maritime sector, had the capability and potential to be more progressive and competitive.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry, through a statement in conjunction with the ceremony, said that the four FICs, each measuring 18 metres long, were built at Gading Marine Industry’s shipyard in Sitiawan, Perak and completed within 16 months.

“In February 2021, the RMN received six FIC G2000 Mk 1 that were also built by the same company. Compared to the previous FIC, the FIC G2000 Mk II is equipped with a Remote Control Weapon Station (RCWS).

“It enables the firing of an automatic 12.77mm CANiK M2 Quick Change Barrel (QCB)-type heavy machine gun (HMG),” it added.

The FIC G2000 Mk II is also equipped with a more powerful engine and capable of reaching a top speed of 52 knots, in addition to its configuration having been upgraded to provide more comfort to the crew when carrying out operations.

Two of the FIC G2000 Mk II combat boats delivered today will be deployed at the Kota Kinabalu RMN base and two more at the Naval Region 2 (MAWILLA 2) in Sandakan. — Bernama