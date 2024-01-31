KOTA KINABALU, Jan 31 — More than RM75 million in tax arrears remain unpaid to Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) as of yesterday, according to DBKK mayor Datuk Seri Sabin Samitah.

The outstanding amount comprises a tax rate of RM54.3 million, interest totalling RM19.21 million and notice payments of RM2.16 million.

“In an effort to encourage payment of these arrears, a 75 per cent discount will be given on interest and notice payments for the first quarter only, on the condition that tax arrears are paid at once,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Sabin said a five per cent rebate on the current year’s tax is offered if taxpayers make the entire year’s payment in one lump sum on or before March 31 this year.

He said in the previous year, DBKK submitted 11 notices for tax claims totalling RM30,485.73, in addition to filing seven summons cases for execution order actions, amounting to RM64,518.24.

During the same year, a total of 68 cases from previous years were brought to court and these cases were successfully resolved resulting in a total collection of RM634,051.52.

“DBKK urges taxpayers to promptly settle their outstanding taxes to prevent any additional charges or legal consequences that may arise,” he said. — Borneo Post Online

