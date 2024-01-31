KOTA BARU, Jan 31 — The Sessions Court here today acquitted and discharged a former Darul Naim Cycling Club (DCC) president on charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and misappropriation of the club’s fund amounting to RM80,000.

Judge Zaman Mohd Noor ordered Mohammad Yusri Ismail, 48, to be freed at the end of the prosecution’s case after finding that the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie in the case.

“The prosecution could not prove that the accused was the legitimate president of the club.

Advertisement

“(Therefore) the accused is acquitted and discharged on both charges without having to enter his defence,” said the judge.

Mohammad Yusri was charged as the DCC president with committing CBT by using the money, amounting to RM80,000, in financial aid for the club’s 2017 Development Master Plan and Talent Development Programme, for his personal use.

He was charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code with committing the offence in Kampung Alor Pasir, Pasir Puteh in March 2017.

Advertisement

On the second alternative charge, he was charged under Section 403 of the Penal Code with misappropriating the same fund for his personal use at the same time and place.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mariah Omar, from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), while Mohammad Yusri was represented by lawyer Azura Ghazali. — Bernama