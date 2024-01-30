KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — A 35-year-old lorry driver was sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty in the Sessions Court here to soliciting the assassination of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in a TikTok video.

Faizal Mohamad was charged under Section 233(1)(a) and 233(3) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for knowingly making and initiating the transmission of a menacing communication with intent to annoy another person via his TikTok post on his account “@jaidani89” on July 20, last year.

According to Utusan Malaysia, deputy public prosecutor Nurilya Ellyana Nor Azmal had asked the court to hand down a deterrent sentence for the offence that was punishable by up to a year in prison and a maximum fine of RM50,000.

The unrepresented Faizal pleaded for leniency by saying he was supporting two school-going children and his mother.

Sessions Court Judge N. Priscilla Hemamalini then decided on the sentence.