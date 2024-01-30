BUTTERWORTH, Jan 30 — A former volunteer worker at a rehabilitation centre pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to 38 charges of using forged cheques as genuine involving more than RM140,975.

Jasmizatul Syuhada Jamaluddin, 34, was charged with committing all the offences at a bank in Bukit Mertajam here between May 9, 2016, and April 24, 2017.

The charges are framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 465 of the same law, which provides imprisonment for up to two years or a fine or both, if convicted.

Judge Zulhazmi Abdullah allowed the woman bail of RM40,000 with two sureties for all charges and also ordered her to report herself at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Penang office every month and to surrender her passport to the court.

The court set March 19 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Noor Azura Zulkiflee prosecuted, while Jasmizatul Syuhada was unrepresented. — Bernama

