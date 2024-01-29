IPOH, Jan 29 — A policeman with the rank of sergeant was arrested yesterday to facilitate an investigation into an alleged rape case involving a 16-year-old student.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the policeman was remanded until next Wednesday to assist with an investigation under Section 376 of the Penal Code.

‘The police have recorded statements from the victim and several witnesses to complete the investigation paper.

“The Department of Integrity and Standards Compliance will take internal action against the policeman,” he told reporters after officiating the Healthy Eating Active Living programme hosted by the Lions Club of Ipoh at the Perak contingent police headquarters today.

The media previously reported that the Form Four student claimed that the incidents occurred at the parking area of a supermarket in the Perak Tengah district between July and October, last year. — Bernama