KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Malaysia welcomes the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case initiated by South Africa against Israel concerning the application of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He added that Malaysia also hopes to see Palestine accepted as a full member in the United Nations.

“Although according to the friends from Palestine, it is not completely in its favour, it is clear that the ICJ's position condemns the attack and insists that the attack be stopped and that humanitarian aid be urgently provided,” he told reporters after officiating at Zoo Negara’s 60th anniversary celebration here.

He said Malaysia will continue to monitor the situation in the Middle East, but stressed that his government is fully committed to speak up for the rights of the Palestinian people.

He noted that the ICJ decision yesterday did not specify a ceasefire.

South Africa went to the ICJ and accused Israel of committing genocide last December after weeks of an all-out armed assault on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

On January 12, the ICJ ordered Israel to comply with obligations under the Genocide Convention to stop inciting its people to commit genocide against Palestinians, and suspend its military from taking armed action resulting in the same.

The world court said Israel must stop destroying evidence related to genocide and instead preserve all materials and submit a comprehensive report that details all measures taken to implement the order within one month from its ruling.

The ICJ also ordered Israel to take responsibility to facilitate the provision of essential services and humanitarian aid to alleviate the challenging living conditions in the Gaza Strip.

Moreover, Israel must hinder the destruction of evidence and guarantee the preservation of materials related to allegations of genocide.