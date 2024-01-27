MELAKA, Jan 27 — The Communications Ministry is open to helping the state government develop a Digital Village.

Its minister, Fahmi Fadzil said the programme also has the potential to be expanded nationwide if it proves to be a success in Melaka.

“In a meeting with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh yesterday, many things were discussed, including the Digital Village.

“It is a good programme and I see that Melaka is quite ahead in this matter,” he said as a special guest on ‘Konti MELAKAfm’ at the State Broadcasting Department here today.

The Digital Village initiative is a progressive step towards modernising village communities in the state, especially to overcome the issue of the lack of a clear and structured home address among the villagers.

Each premises in the village will be given a QR Code, namely their house address, which only needs to be scanned using a smartphone to access the Digital Village page for information such as the unique code number of the premises, full address, subdistrict, lot number, house location link and old address.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the state’s radio station remains relevant and has its listeners.

“It is still important and we have six television channels and 34 radio stations, including in the states, and people still listen in because it’s their source of information.

“So, it’s crucial that we make radio content accepted and needed by the people, not just as a form of entertainment but also to give accurate information and become a verified source that is trusted,” he said. — Bernama