KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — A p-hailing rider was sentenced to two weeks in jail by the Magistrate’s Court here, today, for stealing prawns and squid at a public market early this month.

Magistrate Wong Chai Sia meted out the punishment on Khamirul Azmi Basli, 35, after he pleaded guilty to stealing the raw materials, all worth RM350, belonging to a trader at Datuk Keramat Market, here, at 10.30pm, on January 9.

The accused is charged under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft, which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine upon conviction.

The court also ordered the accused to serve his jail sentence starting from the date of his arrest on January 22.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Vivien Yeap Jie Xi asked for a just sentence to serve as a lesson, but Khamirul Azmi, who was not represented by a lawyer, appealed for a lighter sentence.

“I plead guilty for stealing, but I did not steal to sell the item, but I just wanted to eat them.

“I am sorry and promise not to do it again, I ask for the favour of Your Honour for leniency. I also have a mother who now lives alone at home,” said Khamirul Azmi. — Bernama