KOTA BARU, Jan 25 ― Four districts in Kelantan, namely Gua Musang, Pasir Puteh, Kuala Krai and Pasir Mas, are expected to be hit by floods, in stages from today until tomorrow.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) said that the preliminary forecast of the flood was issued, following a warning of continuous rain at a severe level by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

“In Pasir Puteh, areas expected to be flooded are low-lying areas within five kilometres around Kampung Bukit Awang, Kampung Gong Chokoh, Kampung Gong Sepulih and Kampung Gong Pasir.

“In Gua Musang, low-lying areas involved are within five kilometres around Kampung Kesedar Lebir, Felda Aring 5, Kampung Batu Papan 2, Kampung Paloh 3 and Felda Chiku 3,” it said in a statement today.

For the Kuala Krai district, low-lying areas are within five kilometres around Kampung Kuala Nal, Kampung Bedal, Kampung Aur Duri, Kampung Batu Lada, Kampung Manek Urai, Kampung Mesek, Kampung Temiang, Kampung Manjor, Kampung Budi, Kampung Pasir Jering and Kampung Kebun Pisang.

Meanwhile, in Pasir Mas, the areas involved are low-lying areas around Kampung Bujuk, Kampung Tok Uban, Kampung Chasi and Kampung Baru.

It added that the warning is issued to enable all residents, especially in low-lying areas, to be vigilant and adhere to the instructions of the authorities or flood disaster management agencies. ― Bernama