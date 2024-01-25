JOHOR BARU, Jan 25 ― A five-year-old boy died after he was believed to have fallen into a ditch before being swept away at Lorong Cempaka Batu 18 ½, Kampung Sungai Tiram here last night.

Head of Johor Jaya Fire and Rescue Station, Senior Assistant Fire Chief Mohd Faiz Ramli said the victim's body was found stuck at the base of a palm tree in a nearby river at 10.30pm by the Water Rescue Team unit, about two kilometres from where he was reported to have fallen.

“The boy was said to have been playing on the road next to the ditch before falling into it. He was confirmed dead when found and the body has been handed over to the police,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Faiz said they received a call regarding the incident at 7.07pm and dispatched 14 personnel to the scene. ― Bernama

