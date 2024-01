KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 ― The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe-level continuous rain warning for Terengganu and nine localities in Kelantan until tomorrow.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said the areas involved in Kelantan are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai.

It added that a similar warning had been issued for Kuantan, Pahang until today.

Advertisement

The department also issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for Gua Musang, Kelantan until tomorrow and for Jerantut and Pekan in Pahang until today. ― Bernama

Advertisement