KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Three enforcement officers of the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory’s Road Transport Department (JPJ) were charged in the Sessions Court here today with receiving RM600 in bribe as an inducement to not take action against a lorry driver caught driving without a goods vehicle driving license (GDL).

Ahmad Redza Fazri Kodri, 42, Sutan Azri Shah Sutan Norli, 37, and Aliff Syakir Adnan, 36, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Judge Rozina Ayob.

They were jointly charged with corruptly obtaining for themselves a bribe of RM600 from S. Navindran as an inducement for not taking any action against his employee, who was caught driving a lorry without the goods vehicle driving license (GDL).

The offence was allegedly committed at a bus stop on Jalan Genting Kelang heading towards Gombak at 11.13pm on June 27, 2023.

Advertisement

The charge, framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24 of the same law, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

Sutan Azri Shah was also charged with corruptly asking for RM800 from the lorry driver as an inducement to not take any action against him for a similar offence at the Bukit Teratai Toll Plaza here at 8.30pm on June 27 last year.

The court allowed the three accused bail of RM8,000 each with one surety and fixed February 26 for mention.

Advertisement

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Diana Nor Azwa prosecuted, while lawyer Mohd Hezri Shaharil represented the three accused. — Bernama