PUTRAJAYA, Jan 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today assured Customs officers that they can look forward to receiving a better bonus this year.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said it was the government’s way of showing its appreciation to the department for bringing in RM55.1 billion in revenue last year.

“What does it mean when you manage to collect RM55.1 billion? It means that the money will roll back to your children in schools, your parents in hospitals. Your achievement is a big contribution to your family nationwide.

“So I appreciate it, I have confidence that I can give an assurance that this year's bonus will be better than before,” he said in his speech to mark World Customs’ Day at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre here.

Advertisement

He indicated that the bonus could be made because his Cabinet had agreed to a 20 per cent cut of their own salaries.

He expressed confidence that the Customs Department will be able to do its part to increase Malaysia’s revenue this year.

Anwar has previously praised the Customs Department and the Inland Revenue Board for beating their revenue targets with the former collecting RM53.54 billlion in 2022 and the latter collecting RM183 billion last year, topping its RM7 billion collection in 2022.

Advertisement