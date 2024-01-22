ALOR GAJAH, Jan 22 — Melaka attracted RM4.77 billion in approved investments in the third quarter of 2023, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Citing the figure by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida), the chief minister said he believes Melaka could reach the RM5 billion investment target set for every year.

“We have worked hard to make Melaka an investment-friendly state. We hope more investors will invest here this year,” he said in his speech during the opening ceremony for Audemars Microtec (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd’s production facility in Angkasa Nuri Industrial Park in Durian Tunggal here today.

Also present were Audemars Microtec (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Mirko Audemars, Science, Technology, Innovation and Communication State Exco Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan and Mida Deputy Chief Executive Officer S. Sivasuriyamoorthy.

The chief minister noted that there are 60 semiconductor factories in Melaka, reflecting Melaka’s image as a popular choice for electrical and electronics investments in the region.

“The industrial and manufacturing sectors are the backbone of Melaka’s economic development. In 2022 they contributed 37.2 per cent to the state’s gross domestic product (GDP). Currently, there are more than 185 thousand workers in Melaka’s industrial sector,” he said.

Commenting on Audemars Microtec’s presence in Melaka, Ab Rauf said the Swiss company invested RM50 million to set up its operations in the state, specifically in supplying precision micro-components to many of the world’s leading medical device manufacturers.

“The micro-components production in Melaka is inclusive of those critical key components that enable the functionality of the smallest and most sophisticated implantable, interventional and wearable medical devices.

“Audemars’ production site in Melaka covers a total area of 0.33 hectares and will focus on the manufacture of micro-coils and micro-magnets.

“I am very glad to hear that Audemars Malaysia will, at its full capacity, provide 200 jobs for the people of Melaka,” he added. — Bernama