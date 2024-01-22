ALOR SETAR, Jan 22 — A civil servant has been remanded by the Kedah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicion of submitting false claims of RM22,000 for the Rahmah Sales programme last year.

According to sources, the suspect, a woman in her 30s, was arrested at about 9pm yesterday when she turned up to give her statement at the Kedah MACC office here.

Magistrate Muhammad Zul Hilmi Latif issued a five-day remand order against her this morning.

The sources said the suspect was believed to be the mastermind by collaborating with a company owner to use a forged invoice containing a sales volume above the actual sales figure.

Kedah MACC director Soock Wee Ei Tem, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama

