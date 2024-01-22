KOTA KINABALU, Jan 22 — A businessman and 10 others were charged in the Sessions Court here today with being members of the organised crime group ‘Geng Upik’ between 2015 and last year.

However, no pleas were recorded from them after the charges were read out before Judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim.

The accused are businessman Datuk Maslan Sani, 41; Rahman Burijin, 44; Jaisalfian Jaineh@Zaini, 45; Mohd Fauzie Rablin, 33; Shahlan Shah Abdul Samad, 37; Nelson Yen Yee Chung, 51; Mohd Faridzul Asmahadi, 31; Fazrul Bahar, 32; Alkan Abraham, 35; Mazlan Mahmud, 49; Mahathir Jibarail, 49.

Maslan, Shahlan and Alkan were charged with committing the offence in 2015; Rahman, Jaisalfian, Mazlan and Mahathir in 2018; Mohd Faridzul and Fazrul in 2020; Mohd Fauzie in 2022 and Nelson last year.

All the accused were charged with being members of the organised crime group in Kota Kinabalu here under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code, which is punishable with a jail term of between five years and 20 years.

Noor Hafizah set March 1 for mention and no bail was allowed.

The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutors Datuk Nazran Mohd Sham, Siti Hajah Mat Radzi and Nur Ainaa Ridzwan.

Lawyer Muhamad Amirul Amin represented Jaisalfian; Sylyester Kuan represented Mohd Fauzie while Shahlan Jufri and Mohd Luqman Syazwan Zabidi represented Shahlan Shah, Mohd Faridzul and Fazrul.

The others were not represented. — Bernama