KOTA KINABALU, Jan 20 — Four tube wells are undergoing drilling process at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), said Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud.

He said this to reporters when asked about progress of underground water project worth RM3 million announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on May 31, 2023 after four water sources have been identified by two appointed contractors recently.

“To update the tube well project at UMS, the drilling process of the four water sources that have been identified is currently on going.

“The Sabah Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) has also visited the location, and progress will be reported every week.

“Next week I will report the progress during the post cabinet meeting, while the minister will also give a report during the cabinet meeting on the following day. So we will monitor this issue regularly,” he said.

According to Mustapha, the project is expected to be completed by end of March 2024.

He also stressed that the tube well project is a short-term solution to assist Sabah Water Department (JANS) to stabilise water supplies in the state, especially the city centre area.

“What we are doing now is just a temporary measure, because we want treated water sources from JANS.

“So, we hope that JANS, Public Works Department (JKR) and the state government can monitor this situation,” he added after the lions eye dotting ceremony at Tugu Peringatan Inanam today.

Meanwhile, Mustapha urged the Ministry of Education (MoE) to repair 12 schools in Sepanggar area.

Mustapha, who is also Sepanggar Member of Parliament (MP), said he welcomed the RM140,000 allocation from MoE to repair infrastructure and damaged facilities in Sekolah Kebangasaan (SK) Darau and hope the other schools will also be given similar allocation for repair works.

“As an MP I welcome the RM140,000 allocation for SK Darau and hopefully it will be channeled as soon as possible.

“I also hope the MoE will look at another 12 schools in Sepanggar area, where some of the buildings need immediate repairs and are not safe,” he added.

Recently, a viral video showed the bad condition of a ceiling fan in a classroom at SK Darau.

The video caught the attention of netizens who were concerned over the safety of pupils in the classroom, especially those sitting under the fan. — Borneo Post